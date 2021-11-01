Alight Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Alight Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $185,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 14.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently commented on SEAS. TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.30.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $257,309.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 3,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $183,220.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,215 shares of company stock worth $882,854. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SEAS traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,692. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.40 and a beta of 2.41. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $68.03.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $439.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.05 million. As a group, analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

