Alight Capital Management LP Makes New $4.69 Million Investment in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Alight Capital Management LP bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,691,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

OXY traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.25. 377,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,221,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $35.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.81.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.76) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.74.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Stephen I. Chazen acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

