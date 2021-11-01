Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $723.46.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALGN. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens raised shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.90, for a total transaction of $3,509,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total transaction of $555,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,782 shares of company stock worth $7,622,420 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Align Technology by 226.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Align Technology during the third quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $36.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $660.43. The stock had a trading volume of 41,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,816. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $671.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $637.33. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $430.37 and a 52 week high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

