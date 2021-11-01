Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Alkermes in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.06.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALKS. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $30.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -52.22, a PEG ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.57. Alkermes has a 12-month low of $15.86 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.93 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Alkermes during the third quarter worth $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alkermes by 42.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Alkermes by 61.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alkermes by 527.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the first quarter worth $111,000.

In related news, Director Emily Peterson Alva bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $49,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,863. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

About Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

