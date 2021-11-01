Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.000-$5.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.83 billion-$2.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.86 billion.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allegion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegion presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.25.

ALLE traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $129.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,031. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $95.80 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.41.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. Allegion had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Allegion will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.18%.

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $390,751.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 3,826 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $503,119.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,508 shares of company stock worth $1,295,275. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allegion stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 282.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.34% of Allegion worth $42,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

