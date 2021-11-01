Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Price Target Cut to $115.00

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.28.

Shares of ADS stock traded up $5.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.00. 39,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,504. Alliance Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $49.84 and a fifty-two week high of $128.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.91. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 51.65%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. Alliance Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems will post 17.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.5% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,901,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,128,000 after acquiring an additional 46,750 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 72,184.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,520,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 9.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,284,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,786,000 after acquiring an additional 111,054 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 5.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 962,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,255,000 after acquiring an additional 52,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.2% during the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 921,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,034,000 after acquiring an additional 19,850 shares in the last quarter. 95.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

