Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Holdings in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 286.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,516 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ONEM. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 196.4% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,255,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,834 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,875,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,900 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 5,303,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,329,000 after purchasing an additional 833,370 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,489,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,255,000 after purchasing an additional 571,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 10,835.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 473,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,274,000 after purchasing an additional 469,047 shares during the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $21.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.77. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.77 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.63 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.62%. The company’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $68,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ONEM. Truist decreased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $55.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.59.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

