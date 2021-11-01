Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,617 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILPT. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ILPT opened at $28.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 6.98. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 70.97%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ILPT. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

