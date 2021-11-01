Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,583 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Hilltop by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Hilltop by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Hilltop by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilltop alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on HTH. Raymond James lowered shares of Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.89 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Hilltop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

In other news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $990,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HTH opened at $35.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.09. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.33. Hilltop had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 10.48%.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.