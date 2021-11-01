Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases New Shares in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 133,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,037,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,034,000 after buying an additional 639,753 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,221,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,397,000 after buying an additional 815,539 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,823,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,168,000 after buying an additional 50,574 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,593,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,055,000 after buying an additional 667,311 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,439,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,392,000 after buying an additional 94,955 shares during the period. 76.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MGY shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.54.

MGY stock opened at $20.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 2.47. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $22.09.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.42 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 25.33%. On average, analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $706,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

