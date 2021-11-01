Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Holdings in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 296.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,766 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cloudera by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,932,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,400 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Cloudera by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 413,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,569,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Cloudera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,179,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Cloudera by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,564,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,667,000 after acquiring an additional 151,698 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cloudera alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities lowered shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

In related news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,321 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $227,990.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Mick Hollison sold 110,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $1,755,408.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 424,447 shares of company stock worth $6,762,399 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLDR opened at $15.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.94. Cloudera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $236.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.86 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 15.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.59%. Cloudera’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.