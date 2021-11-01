Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 96 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Saia in the first quarter worth $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Saia by 139.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Saia by 31.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Saia in the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Saia by 1,380.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist raised their price objective on Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Saia from $270.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Saia from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.57.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total value of $1,190,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $312.64 on Monday. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.27 and a 1-year high of $316.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $247.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. Saia had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

