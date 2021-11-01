Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $5.35 Per Share

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Allison Transmission in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $5.35 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.10.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALSN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.90.

ALSN opened at $33.36 on Monday. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Clark Estates Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 100,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at $427,000. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 213,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,950,000.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

