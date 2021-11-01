Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,119,743 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 139,074 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $39,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter worth about $16,211,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $15,629,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,636,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,310,000 after purchasing an additional 697,012 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 553.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 482,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 408,911 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 871.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 214,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 192,035 shares during the period.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $13.78 on Monday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 2.74, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.16.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $373.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.51 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 49.61%. Research analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

MDRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.44.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $857,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $1,162,262.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,813 shares in the company, valued at $718,151.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.