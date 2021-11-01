Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,449 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $6,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the second quarter worth $152,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,169,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,716,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALLY opened at $47.74 on Monday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.96 and a 1 year high of $56.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.92.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 33.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALLY. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.56.

In other news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $656,125.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 96,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,177.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,125 shares of company stock worth $1,750,308 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

