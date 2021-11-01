Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Stake Reduced by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 648,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,452 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Ally Financial worth $32,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 4,925.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 650,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,446,104.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,308. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.56.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $47.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.92. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.96 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 38.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.00%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

