Alphadyne Asset Management LP Invests $20.19 Million in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Alphadyne Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 244,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,190,000. iShares MSCI China ETF makes up about 11.2% of Alphadyne Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHI traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.03. 224,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,886,926. iShares MSCI China ETF has a twelve month low of $64.95 and a twelve month high of $97.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.28.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

