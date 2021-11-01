Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,773,300 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the September 30th total of 1,391,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 124.9 days.

ALSSF opened at $2.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.03. Alsea has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.35.

Alsea Company Profile

Alsea SAB de CV engages in the operation of fast food restaurants and quick service restaurant cafes, and casual dining. The firm operates through the following segments: Food & Beverages, and Distribution & Production. The Food & Beverages segment include fast food, coffee shops, casual dining, restaurant, and fast casual dining.

