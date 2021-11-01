Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company.

ALSMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners raised Alstom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alstom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alstom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Get Alstom alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALSMY traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.52. The stock had a trading volume of 221,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,668. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.86. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.91. Alstom has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $6.70.

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.