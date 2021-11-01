Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) versus United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Critical Analysis

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) and United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Altabancorp and United Community Banks’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altabancorp $133.17 million 6.26 $43.50 million $2.29 19.28 United Community Banks $714.10 million 4.23 $164.09 million $1.98 17.60

United Community Banks has higher revenue and earnings than Altabancorp. United Community Banks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Altabancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Altabancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. United Community Banks pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Altabancorp pays out 29.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Community Banks pays out 40.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United Community Banks has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. United Community Banks is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Altabancorp and United Community Banks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altabancorp 34.49% 12.27% 1.31% United Community Banks 33.15% 13.28% 1.41%

Risk & Volatility

Altabancorp has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Community Banks has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Altabancorp and United Community Banks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altabancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 United Community Banks 0 0 1 0 3.00

Altabancorp presently has a consensus target price of $47.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.56%. United Community Banks has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.07%. Given United Community Banks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe United Community Banks is more favorable than Altabancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.7% of Altabancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of United Community Banks shares are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of Altabancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of United Community Banks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

United Community Banks beats Altabancorp on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Blairsville, GA.

