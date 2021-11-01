Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the September 30th total of 4,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $77.79 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.07. Altair Engineering has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $78.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -864.33 and a beta of 1.50.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $119.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 44,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $3,149,810.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 33,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $2,411,260.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 402,199 shares of company stock valued at $29,448,274. Insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALTR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the software’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 516 shares of the software’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,842 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

