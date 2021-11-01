Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Raised to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $75.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alteryx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alteryx has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.58.

Alteryx stock opened at $73.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.17 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Alteryx has a 1 year low of $66.66 and a 1 year high of $145.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.30.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $120.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.71 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alteryx will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $355,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,540,625 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alteryx by 231.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Alteryx in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Alteryx by 1,009.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Alteryx by 178.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

