Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.13 Million

Equities research analysts expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) to report sales of $50.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.05 million and the highest is $55.20 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions posted sales of $85.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full-year sales of $191.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $184.71 million to $198.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $238.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $43.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.08 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASPS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASPS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 444,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 158.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 6.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 35,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 9,569 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock opened at $13.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.62. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $14.76.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

