Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) Receives C$13.90 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.90.

Several research firms have commented on ARR. National Bankshares raised shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$13.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.25 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Get Altius Renewable Royalties alerts:

TSE ARR opened at C$10.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$280.52 million and a P/E ratio of -661.25. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 52 week low of C$7.80 and a 52 week high of C$11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 176.65 and a current ratio of 176.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.10.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.