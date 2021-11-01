Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires Shares of 46,825 Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 46,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Akoya Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,934,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,097,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,181,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,736,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,394,000. 26.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AKYA opened at $13.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.21. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $28.96. The company has a current ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 million. As a group, analysts predict that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akoya Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Akoya Biosciences Profile

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

