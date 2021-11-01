Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Decreases Stock Position in CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lowered its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU) by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,000 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. V were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 306,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 42,666 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 2nd quarter worth $1,083,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,832,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,706,000 after buying an additional 63,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. V alerts:

CF Acquisition Corp. V stock opened at $10.23 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $11.67.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFVU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.