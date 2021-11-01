Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New Investment in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,041,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338,202 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $989,563,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $588,283,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 35.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,631,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 27,777.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,575,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565,834 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.41.

NYSE:PG opened at $142.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $346.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.14. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $147.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $96,294.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total value of $3,189,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 741,452 shares of company stock worth $105,830,462 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.