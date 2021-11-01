Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 776,946 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,054 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 776,946 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,682 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,062 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $473,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 227.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,101 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 20,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

In other The TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Loop Capital cut The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.25.

The TJX Companies stock opened at $65.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $76.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.31 and a 200-day moving average of $68.40.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The TJX Companies’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 335.48%.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

