Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes $306,000 Position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STKL. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of SunOpta by 155.2% in the first quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 20,651,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,027,000 after purchasing an additional 12,559,113 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SunOpta by 676.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,383 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in SunOpta by 377.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 939,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,876,000 after acquiring an additional 742,575 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in SunOpta by 162.2% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 868,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,635,000 after acquiring an additional 537,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in SunOpta during the first quarter worth about $7,385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SunOpta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

SunOpta stock opened at $7.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.18. The stock has a market cap of $840.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.95. SunOpta Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $17.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

