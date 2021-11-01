Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Trims Holdings in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lowered its holdings in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU) by 60.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in FTAC Athena Acquisition were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LH Capital Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Covalis Capital LLP acquired a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000.

NASDAQ FTAAU opened at $10.28 on Monday. FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $10.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.12.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

