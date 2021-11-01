Amalgamated Bank Acquires 29,626 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 476.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,626 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $7,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Qorvo by 465.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Qorvo by 352.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.85.

In other Qorvo news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $296,324.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $356,448.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,890,040.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,551 shares of company stock worth $1,757,560 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $168.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.85. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.50 and a 1 year high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

