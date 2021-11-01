Amalgamated Bank Buys 53,594 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 394.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,594 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $6,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Islet Management LP bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,950,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1,031.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 96,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,554,000 after buying an additional 87,533 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 275,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,370,000 after buying an additional 27,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,981,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

DLTR stock opened at $107.76 on Monday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $120.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.69.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

