Amalgamated Bank Has $7.83 Million Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 571.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,324 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,255 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of Watsco worth $7,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 1.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 0.9% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 3.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

WSO stock opened at $289.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.25 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $279.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.82.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WSO shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Stephens raised shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.33.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

