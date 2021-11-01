Amalgamated Bank Purchases 42,546 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 346.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,546 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $7,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 101.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,716,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,044,000 after buying an additional 864,694 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 133.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 185,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,511,000 after buying an additional 105,892 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 68.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 603,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,069,000 after buying an additional 245,152 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the second quarter valued at about $3,177,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 157.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZPN. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Shares of AZPN opened at $156.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 5.43. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.15 and a 1 year high of $169.22.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.23 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 47.03% and a net margin of 44.70%. Aspen Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

