Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Barclays

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.38% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.10.
Shares of Amalgamated Financial stock opened at $18.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.80. Amalgamated Financial has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $20.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.58.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the first quarter worth $848,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the first quarter worth $180,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the second quarter worth $159,000. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 100,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 331,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 12,207 shares during the last quarter. 37.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amalgamated Financial Company Profile
Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services
