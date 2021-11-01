Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Barclays

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.10.

Shares of Amalgamated Financial stock opened at $18.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.80. Amalgamated Financial has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $20.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.58.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the first quarter worth $848,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the first quarter worth $180,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the second quarter worth $159,000. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 100,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 331,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 12,207 shares during the last quarter. 37.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

