Amarin (AMRN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Amarin to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.28 million. Amarin had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect Amarin to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AMRN opened at $4.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 477.48 and a beta of 2.24. Amarin has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.28.

In related news, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amarin stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. 32.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMRN. Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.47.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

