Ambra R. Roth Sells 1,156 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 1,156 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $80,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

MTSI opened at $69.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.71. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.87 and a 1 year high of $70.00.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.85 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 25.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,099,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,618,000 after acquiring an additional 971,294 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,020,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,190,000 after acquiring an additional 645,328 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,857,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,055,000 after acquiring an additional 531,797 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2,583.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,535,000 after acquiring an additional 307,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,671,000. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.