Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Ambu A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ambu A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of Ambu A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

Shares of AMBBY stock opened at $28.24 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.00. Ambu A/S has a 12 month low of $25.40 and a 12 month high of $58.40.

Ambu A/S engages in the development, production, and marketing of diagnostic and life-supporting devices for hospitals and rescue services. It operates through the following segments: Anaesthesia; Patient Monitoring & Diagnostics; and Visualisation. The Anaesthesia segment offers products from resuscitators, face masks, and laryngeal masks to the single use flexible intubation scope.

