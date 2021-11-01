AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Sold by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP trimmed its stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 35.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AMC Networks by 11.9% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 120,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 12,821 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in AMC Networks by 1,475.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 291,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,462,000 after purchasing an additional 272,859 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in AMC Networks by 3.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in AMC Networks by 2.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 62,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $1,883,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX opened at $39.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.93. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $83.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $771.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.12 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 64.53% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.22.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

