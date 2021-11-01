AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at Morgan Stanley

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.89.

NASDAQ AMCX traded up $1.59 on Monday, reaching $41.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.93. AMC Networks has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $83.63. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.23.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.27. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 64.53% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $771.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AMC Networks will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $1,883,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AMC Networks by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,882,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,138,000 after purchasing an additional 64,137 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AMC Networks by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,152,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,601,000 after purchasing an additional 39,723 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in AMC Networks by 2.8% in the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,259,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,925,000 after purchasing an additional 62,406 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AMC Networks by 5.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,237,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,650,000 after purchasing an additional 62,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in AMC Networks by 7.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,166,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,922,000 after purchasing an additional 79,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

