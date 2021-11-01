American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Sold by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP cut its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 334,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 111,128 shares during the quarter. American Eagle Outfitters makes up 1.6% of Atom Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $12,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,254,057 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $534,955,000 after acquiring an additional 508,540 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 23.4% during the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 8,383,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $314,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,642 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth approximately $142,070,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 7.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,406,479 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $127,845,000 after purchasing an additional 230,314 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,493,097 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,565,000 after purchasing an additional 70,274 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 16,282 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $558,635.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,383,309.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Cfra cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.81.

Shares of NYSE AEO traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.57. 89,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,513,738. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.47. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 31.70%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 360.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

