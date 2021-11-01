American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Short Interest Down 36.0% in October

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the September 30th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AHOTF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$4.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.06.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock opened at $3.40 on Monday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $3.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.30.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP engages in investing in hotel real estate properties. It operates through the Premium Branded Hotels and the Economy Lodging Hotels segments. The Premium Branded Hotels segment provides premium branded, select-service hotel properties that have franchise agreements with international hotel brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and IHG.

