American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Woodmark Corporation is the third-largest manufacturer of kitchen and bath cabinets. Offering more than 340 cabinet lines in a wide variety of designs, materials and finishes, American Woodmark products are sold through a network of dealers and distributors and directly to home centers and major homebuilders. American Woodmark offers over 500 cabinet styles for the remodeling and new home construction markets under four major brands: American Woodmark, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Timberlake Cabinetry, and Waypoint Living Spaces. American Woodmark cabinetry is created to bring fashion, beauty and function to the heart of the home. American Woodmark people are committed to providing outstanding value and a superior customer experience. American Woodmark company is focused on long term, sustainable growth. They offer employees the opportunity for professional growth while maintaining a work-life balance. “

AMWD has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Shares of American Woodmark stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.41. 3,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,898. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.79. American Woodmark has a 52 week low of $64.08 and a 52 week high of $108.81.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $442.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.32 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Woodmark will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.06 per share, for a total transaction of $396,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,165. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMWD. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 166,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,580,000 after acquiring an additional 10,449 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,021,000 after acquiring an additional 14,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 8,203.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 10,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

