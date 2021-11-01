Ameritas Investment Company LLC Boosts Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter worth $28,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in Citigroup by 44.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter worth $46,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in Citigroup by 3,877.8% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 27.6% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.15.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $69.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.87. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.95 and a 200-day moving average of $71.82.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

