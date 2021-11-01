Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys 1,037 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,325 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,944,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,894,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,481,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,247,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,736,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $150,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,468 shares in the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of WBA opened at $47.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.27.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.30%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

