Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $996,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 47.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 103,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,950,000 after purchasing an additional 18,083 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 173.7% in the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 80,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,862,000 after purchasing an additional 50,915 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 59,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 66.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,780,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $124.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.99. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $110.07 and a 52-week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.