Ameritas Investment Company LLC Sells 18,212 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 68.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,212 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 670,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,304,000 after buying an additional 110,368 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 77,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 26,974 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,677,000 after purchasing an additional 9,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 31,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 12,053 shares in the last quarter.

BNDX stock opened at $56.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.24. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $56.51 and a 1 year high of $58.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

