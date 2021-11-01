Ameritas Investment Company LLC Sells 2,875 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lowered its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,947 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $151.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.14.

Medtronic stock opened at $119.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $161.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.94 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.38.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total transaction of $3,810,419.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,301,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,922 shares of company stock worth $18,380,380 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

