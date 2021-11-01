Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) PT Lowered to $272.00 at Oppenheimer

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $277.00 to $272.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.13.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $206.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $214.39 and its 200-day moving average is $232.86. Amgen has a 12-month low of $200.47 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market cap of $117.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Equities analysts expect that Amgen will post 16.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in Amgen by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

