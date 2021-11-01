AmonD Price Tops $0.0013 (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. In the last week, AmonD has traded flat against the US dollar. AmonD has a total market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $9,177.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AmonD coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.19 or 0.00078405 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.10 or 0.00073376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.94 or 0.00102409 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,577.97 or 1.00186867 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,317.05 or 0.07023799 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00022804 BTC.

AmonD Coin Profile

AmonD’s genesis date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 835,030,514 coins. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc . The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

AmonD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

